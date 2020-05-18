Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 75,232 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,232 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $275.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.