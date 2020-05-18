Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 324 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,886,443 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $4.39 on Monday, hitting $133.46. 21,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,813. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.37.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

