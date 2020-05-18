Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. 40,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,799. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

