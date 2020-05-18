Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $5.83 on Monday, reaching $99.72. 1,589,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,215. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

