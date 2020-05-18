Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747,234. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

