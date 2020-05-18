Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,802,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after buying an additional 4,132,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. 5,841,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,299,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

