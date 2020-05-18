Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $84,619,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $69,195,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.82. The company had a trading volume of 315,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

