Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $95,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,662,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $8.05 on Monday, hitting $191.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

