Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $73,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20,900.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.18. 13,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,737. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $156.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.