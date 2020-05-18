Evoke Wealth LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,239,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $281,510,000 after buying an additional 246,670 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,341,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.0% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 115.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 127,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. 2,661,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,415,096. The company has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.