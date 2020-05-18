Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,285. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

