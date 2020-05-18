Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.00. 1,965,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,346. The company has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.