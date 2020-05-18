Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 745 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $134.95. 993,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $136.13.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.