Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $492,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after buying an additional 221,074 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.69.

NYSE ESS opened at $226.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day moving average of $285.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

