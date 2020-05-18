Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an above average rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 230,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

