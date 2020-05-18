Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $44,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

EQR opened at $57.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.