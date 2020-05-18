Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $632.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 424,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.