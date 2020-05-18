Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

EFOI stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

