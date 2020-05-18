Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $7,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at $21,754,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,534. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

