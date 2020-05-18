Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,846,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.37. 740,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.