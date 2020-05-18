Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Raised to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Emera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Emera has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

