DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.85 ($27.73).

FRA EVK opened at €21.35 ($24.83) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.11.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

