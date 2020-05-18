Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at $975,778.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.