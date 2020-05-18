Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.65 ($32.16).

DUE stock opened at €19.94 ($23.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.66. Duerr has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 12-month high of €33.16 ($38.56).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

