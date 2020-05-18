Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 326 ($4.29).

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.84. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 364.60 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $787.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,986.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,000.00%.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton purchased 50,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £79,793.68 ($104,964.06). Also, insider Andy Koss sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total value of £30,297.75 ($39,854.97).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

