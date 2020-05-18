Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RDY stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.48.

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

