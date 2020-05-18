Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.03

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.03 and last traded at $184.73, with a volume of 17373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.89 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dollar General by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dollar General by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

