DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

DISH stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 84,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,500. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $938,629.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $817,170. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

