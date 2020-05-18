Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Hits $458,253.10 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $458,253.10 and approximately $32.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00684251 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004778 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

