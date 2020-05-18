Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.21 ($43.26).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI opened at €38.16 ($44.37) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.