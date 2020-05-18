Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €20.30 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.31 ($18.97).

DTE opened at €13.82 ($16.06) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.23.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

