Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Daily News Impact Score of -1.09

News headlines about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a media sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s score:

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLAKY. Societe Generale cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

