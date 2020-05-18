Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.66 ($24.02).

ETR:DEQ opened at €11.88 ($13.81) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.42. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a 1 year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

