Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Glencore to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 234.33 ($3.08).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 149.10 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion and a PE ratio of -47.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 201. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 287 ($3.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

In related news, insider Peter Coates bought 80,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

