Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KAZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 563.21 ($7.41).

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 428.70 ($5.64) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 629.20 ($8.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 6.15 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from KAZ Minerals’s previous dividend of $3.30. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

