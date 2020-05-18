Deutsche Bank Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $99.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.62.

Shares of ROST opened at $91.00 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

