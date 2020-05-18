Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 360 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 375.04.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.