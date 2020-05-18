Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €97.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

SBS opened at €81.50 ($94.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32. Stratec has a 1-year low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a 1-year high of €93.00 ($108.14). The business has a 50 day moving average of €82.99 and a 200-day moving average of €69.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

