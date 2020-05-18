Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €12.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SZG. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.67 ($15.90).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €9.98 ($11.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 1 year high of €29.17 ($33.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $503.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.33.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

