Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €3.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.00) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.90 ($4.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.35 ($5.05).

ETR CBK opened at €2.95 ($3.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of €7.95 ($9.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.78.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

