Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €3.93 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €3.93 ($4.57) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.68 ($4.28).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.