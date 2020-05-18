Desjardins Upgrades Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

