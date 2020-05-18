Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $13.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 819,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,053,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

