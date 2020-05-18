DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $9,255.45 and approximately $56.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00355273 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000857 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011032 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000500 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003491 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

