Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.33

News coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ ranking:

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 21,853,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,059,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

