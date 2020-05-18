Delaney Dennis R Reduces Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Delaney Dennis R decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.5% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,227,000 after buying an additional 666,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $116.16. 2,126,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

