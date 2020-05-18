Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.88.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

