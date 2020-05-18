DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bank OZK raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,157,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,365.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.