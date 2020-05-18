Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.50

Press coverage about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has trended neutral on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s analysis:
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
