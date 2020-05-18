Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.01.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

